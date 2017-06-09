Returning to the royal park from June 14-18, Taste Of London is in the capital with 40 of the best restaurants, interactive master classes and live entertainment.

New for 2017 is The Taste Residence, an hour-long intimate fine dining experience of a four-course tasting menu prepared by some of the food world's top stars, including Michelin-starred chef Ollie Dabbous and Brazilian star Alex Atala.

Tickets start from £85 and include fast-track entry, access to VIP lounge and a £20 taste credit.

Curated by Instagram star Clerkenwellboy, a new restaurant stand will be run by London's top taste makers. Supper club star Laura Jackson, health eating pioneers Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley and food stylist Rosie Birkett have chosen their favourite dishes to be sold during the festival.

£1 from each of the dishes sold will go to #CookForSyria.

Forty restaurants will offer a total of 160 taster-size dishes

For those who prefer to try a bit of everything, 160 taster-sized signature portions will be on sale. Making their debut will be BBQ hotshot Temper, new kids on the block, Duck & Waffle Local, and Soho favourites Peruvian Señor Ceviche.

Returning restaurants include Bubbledogs, Cinnamon Club, Roka and Chai Wu.

Under the guidance of School of Wok’s Jeremy Pang, wannabe chefs can partner up to at AEG’s Take Taste Further cookery school to perfect their gourmet food skills on the brands latest appliances. Places are free of charge and can be reserved at the festival on a first-come, first-served basis.

Czech beer maker Pilsner Urquell is partnering with Soho pub The Duck and Rice to offer visitors a Brewers & Bakers class. Alongside the chance of pulling their own perfect pint, those who book the class will learn the skills behind creating the ideal dim sum. Book tickets at the stand on the day.

Try seven different champagnes at Lauren-Perrier's master class

Lauren-Perrier is back again as the festival's official champagne partner. This time, they're offering an exclusive master class experience, giving guests the chance to try seven champagnes.

Tickets start from £72 and also include a glass of fizz on arrival, a Taste 2017 recipe book and £20 taste credit.

Finally, if you find time to shop, more than 200 artisan brands will be showcasing their wares, letting you take home wine, cheese, charcuterie and more.

Tickets start from £17 and can be purchased here.