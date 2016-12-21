Makes 6 taco bowls

Ingredients

*6 soft tortilla wraps (white or wholemeal)

*6 eggs

*2 avocados

*1 chilli, finely chopped (optional)

Sweet potato fritters

*1 large sweet potato, peeled and finely grated

*2 carrots, peeled and finely grated

*Handful of fresh coriander

*2 teaspoons ground coriander

*2 teaspoons ground cumin

*1⁄2 teaspoon dried chilli flakes (optional)

*Zest of 1 lemon

*1 teaspoon salt

*Freshly ground black pepper

*3 tablespoons plain flour

*1⁄4 teaspoon baking powder

*2 eggs

*Cooking oil, for shallow frying

Mushrooms

*1 tablespoon olive oil

​*600g mushrooms, sliced

*3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

*8 fresh thyme sprigs

*Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Place three ovenproof soup bowls on a baking tray. Brush the bowls with a thin layer of oil.

2. Nestle the wraps into the bowls and brush the tops with a thin layer of oil.

3. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes, rotating them after five minutes. The wraps should be lightly golden in colour. Once all the bowls are cooked, remove from the oven and set aside.

4. To make the fritters, mix the grated potato and carrots together in a large bowl. Make sure you squeeze out all of the excess water from the mix. Set aside a small bunch of coriander for the garnish and finely chop the remainder. Add the ground coriander, chopped coriander, cumin, chilli, lemon zest and salt to the mix. Leave to stand for 5–10 minutes.

5. Whisk the flour with the baking powder and eggs. Add to the potato mix and combine all the ingredients with your hands. Take about one tablespoon of the mix and form into a quenelle or fritter shape.

6. Heat a large frying pan over a medium heat and a 5mm layer of oil. Fry each fritter for about 1 minute on each side until they turn a crispy, golden colour.

7. Place the cooked fritters on a plate lined with kitchen towel, then transfer to a baking tray and put in the oven to keep warm.

8. To make the mushrooms, wipe out the pan and place it over a medium heat. Add the oil. Add the mushrooms and garlic to the pan and cook for 5–10 minutes.

9. Strip the thyme leaves from the stalks and add the leaves to the mushrooms. Season to taste. Cook gently for a further 1–2 minutes. Put the frying pan in the oven (or cover it), to keep the mushrooms warm.

10. Poach the eggs in a pan of water for 3 minutes on a rolling boil. Meanwhile, de-stone and slice the avocado and roughly chop the reserved coriander.

11. Remove the fitters and mushrooms from the oven. 12.When all your components are ready, assemble your bowls by spooning the mushrooms into the taco bowl first, followed by the fritters, poached egg and avocado. Top with the chopped coriander and fresh chilli, if you like, to garnish.

Spoon by Annie Morris and Jonny Shimmin (Hardie Grant, £15) Photography: Hugh Johnson.