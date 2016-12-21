Makes 4 bowls

Ingredients

*300g undyed smoked haddock

​*570ml full-fat milk

*60g butter

*1 onion, finely diced

*2 teaspoons light curry powder, plus extra to garnish

*60g plain flour

​*500g cooked basmati rice

*Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

*2 eggs, softly boiled for 7 minutes, peeled

*Small bunch coriander, roughly chopped

Method

1. Gently poach the haddock in the milk for eight minutes. Remove the haddock, reserving the milk. Cover and set aside.

2. Melt the butter in a frying pan, add the onion and curry powder and cook gently with a little salt until the onion is soft. Add the flour and cook briefly to form a roux.

3. With the pan off the heat, add 1 ladleful of the warm poaching milk to the roux, stirring constantly. Return the pan to a gentle heat and continue to add the milk gradually, stirring all the time. Once the milk has all been incorporated, leave to simmer for 5 minutes.

4. Warm the rice in a steamer, or place briefly in boiling water, then drain. Season to taste.

5. To serve, spoon the rice into 4 bowls. Halve the boiled eggs and place each half in a bowl. Spoon the sauce and flaked smoked haddock into the centre and garnish with chopped coriander and a sprinkling of curry powder.

Spoon by Annie Morris and Jonny Shimmin (Hardie Grant, £15) Photography: Hugh Johnson.