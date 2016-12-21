Makes around 10 generous bowls

Dry ingredients

​*350g jumbo oats

​*100g hazelnuts

​*100g dried cherries

*2 heaped tablespoons cocoa powder

Wet ingredients

​*200g honey or maple syrup

*4 tablespoons rapeseed oil

*1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Cherry yoghurt per person

*Around 5 cherries

*75ml good-quality Greek yoghurt

Cherry compote per person

*Around 5 cherries

*60 ml water

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F/Gas 4).

2. Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl.

3. Put all of the wet ingredients into a separate bowl and use a fork or whisk to emulsify the maple syrup and honey with the oil (the colour become slighter when this happens).

4. Add the wet mixture to the dry and stir to combine, ensuring that all the oats are covered.

5. Spoon the mixture onto a baking tray lined with baking parchment and spread it into a thin, even layer. (Use 2 trays if needed.)

6. Bake on the middle shelf in the oven. After 15 minutes or so, remove the tray from the oven and stir the ingredients thoroughly, spreading them evenly across the tray to prevent the granola from burning at the edges. Return to the oven. The granola is ready when lightly browned (normally 30–40 minutes) and will crisp up as it cools.

7. To make the cherry yoghurt, remove the stones from the cherries and blend with the yoghurt until smooth.

8. To make the cherry compote, remove the stones from the cherries. Place the cherries in a saucepan with the water. Cover and cook gently over a medium heat until the cherries are soft (around 15 minutes). For a slightly thicker consistency, take the lid off the pan for the last few minutes of cooking.

9. Serve the granola with the yoghurt and compote spooned over.

Spoon by Annie Morris and Jonny Shimmin (Hardie Grant, £15) Photography: Hugh Johnson.