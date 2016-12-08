Scandinavian Comfort Food:spinach and potatoes baked with eggs recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients

*500g potatoes,unpeeled

*2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

*5 thyme sprigs, leaves only

*1kg spinach

*500g brown mushrooms

*2 garlic cloves, chopped

*1 green chilli, chopped

*4 eggs

*Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve

Bread

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees/350 degrees/gas mark 4.

2. Rinse the potatoes and cut into small cubes. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and fry the potatoes with the thyme and some salt for about 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, rinse the spinach in cold water several times until clean, then drain well. Steam the spinach and drain well.

4. Now roughly chop the mushrooms and add them, with the garlic and chilli, to the pan with the potatoes. Sauté for 2 minutes, then take off the heat, mix in the spinach and divide between 4 small ovenproof dishes (or use 2 larger ones).

5. Crack an egg on top of each (or 2 if using 2 dishes), sprinkle with salt and pepper and bake in the oven for about 10 minutes or until the white of the egg is cooked.

6. Serve right away, with bread.

Scandinavian Comfort Food: Embracing the Art of Hygge by Trine Hahnemann (Quadrille £25) Photography: Columbus Leth