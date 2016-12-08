Scandinavian Comfort Food:Poppy seed Danish recipe

Makes 18

Ingredients

For the dough

*25g fresh yeast

*150ml plus 2 Tbsp lukewarm water

*1 egg, lightly beaten, plus an extra beaten egg to glaze

*1 tsp sea salt

*1 tsp ground cardamom

*1 tbsp caster sugar

*325g "00” flour, plus extra for dusting

*300g cold butter, thinly sliced

For the filling

*75g soft butter

*75g caster sugar

*100g raisins, chopped

*75g poppy seeds

Method

1. Crumble the yeast into the water, stir to dissolve, then add the egg, salt, cardamom and sugar. Stir in the flour and knead the dough with your hands until it is even and combined. Put it in a bowl, cover with cling film and leave to rest in the fridge for about 15 minutes.

2. Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface into roughly a 45-cm/18-in square. Arrange the butter slices in a square in the centre of the dough, at a 45-degree angle to the corners of the dough so it forms a smaller diamond inside the dough square. Fold the corners of the dough over the butter to encase it fully and seal the joins well.

3. Roll out the dough again carefully, this time into a rectangle, making sure that it does not crack and expose the butter.

4. Fold a short end one-third over into the centre, and the other short end over that, as you would a business letter. Wrap in cling film and rest again in the fridge for 15 minutes. Repeat this rolling and folding procedure three times in total, remembering to let the dough rest for 15 minutes in the fridge between each.

5. Now make the filling. Mix the ingredients together until combined. Line 2 baking sheets with baking parchment.

6. Roll out the dough on a floured surface to a rectangle about 60 x 40cm. Spread the filling evenly over the dough and, with the longest side facing you, roll it up like a Swiss roll.

7. Cut the roll into 1.5-cm pieces and place, cut side up, on the lined baking sheets. Cover with tea towels and let them rise for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/ gas mark 7.

8. Brush the snails with beaten egg and bake for 15–18 minutes.

Scandinavian Comfort Food: Embracing the Art of Hygge by Trine Hahnemann (Quadrille £25) Photography: Columbus Leth