Saffron soul:Indian summers salad recipe

Serves 2

Ingredients

*70g kale (about 3 handfuls)

*150g red cabbage (about ¼ of a cabbage)

*5 pitted dates, preferably Medjool

​*150g (strawberries, plus a few extra to garnish

*2 tablespoons sesame seeds

*handful of flaked almonds, to garnish

For the dressing

*40g cashews

*3 tablespoons plain yoghurt

*handful of coriander leaves

*juice of ¼ lime

*½ teaspoon Himalayan salt or sea salt

*¼ teaspoon ground cumin

​*80ml coconut water

*¼ green chilli

Method

1. Make the dressing in advance so the cashews can soak. Mix together all the dressing ingredients and leave for at least a couple of hours (or overnight).

2. You can make the base of the salad just before serving, or make a few hours in advance and keep in the fridge until ready to dress and serve.

3. To make the salad, chop the kale and cabbage as finely as possible, removing any thick stalks from the kale. Chop the dates into small pieces so there aren’t any large clumps. Lastly, chop the strawberries into small pieces. Mix together the kale, cabbage, dates, chopped strawberries and sesame seeds in a large bowl.

4. To make the dressing, in a blender or food processor blend together all the dressing ingredients and taste for seasoning, adding extra salt, lime or chilli if required.

5. When ready to eat, place the salad on a serving plate and drizzle the dressing over the top. Quarter the reserved strawberries for the garnish, add to the top of the salad, sprinkle with almond flakes and serve immediately.

More from Saffron Soul:

Saffron Soul by Mira Manek, £20 published by Jacqui Small.