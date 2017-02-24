  1. Home & garden
  2. Food

Pancake day:the best kitchen kit to help you flip on Shrove Tuesday

Create the ideal pancake on Shrove Tuesday with these handy kitchen accessories... 

Click to follow
H&P

How to pull off pancake day in style

How to pull off pancake day in style

  • 1/10 Debenhams

    Denby platter £25. Denby dessert plate £12

    Part of Denby's Natural Canvas range, this platter and dessert plate is hand-crafted from Derbyshire clay with a glazed finish.

    Buy it here: Denby platter
    Buy it here: Denby dessert plate

  • 2/10 Dotcomgiftshop

    Condiment jar £6.95

    This condiment jar with a mint green top and wooden serving spoon works great for sugar - an essential with lemon on Pancake Day.

    Buy it here

  • 3/10 John Lewis

    Pancake pan £18

    Improve pancake frying skills with this special aluminium shallow frying pan. The heat-resistant silicone rubber handles allow for easy flipping.

    Buy it here

  • 4/10 Lakeland

    Citrus juicer £9.99

    Lightweight and easy-to-use, this handheld juicer is suitable for both lime and lemons. Simply flip back the top handle, place the fruit inside and firmly squeeze.

    Buy it here

  • 5/10 Royal Doulton

    Set of six plates £42

    Serve your favourite combinations on these vibrant blue plates. Taking inspiration from the sea, the patterns create a statement on the dining table.

    Buy it here: set of six plates

  • 6/10 Sainsbury's

    Green ceramic mixing bowl £12,

    Use this pretty green ceramic bowl to create the pancake mixture.

    Buy it here

  • 7/10 La Radoute

    Set of four dessert plates £39, serving dish £39

    These on-trend geometric multi-coloured plates and serving dish will give your pancakes a stylish edge.

    Buy the range here

  • 8/10 John Lewis

    Joie Mix and Measure Pancake Tool £5

    Be creative with pancakes thanks to this mix and measure pancake tool. The easy-squeeze bottle is also dishwasher safe.

    Buy it here

  • 9/10 Cath Kidston

    Floral plate £6

    Covered in large blue flowers, this bone china dinner plate is the newest Cath Kidston print.

    Buy it here

  • 10/10 QVC

    £449

    Take the hard work out of beating the mixture with an electric stand mixer. This Kitchenaid mixer can process up to 1 kg of all purpose flour and 12 egg whites.

    Buy it here

Shove Tuesday was once about using up food before Lent but now it's an excuse for eating pancakes.

So on February 28, make sure you've got the essential kit.

To flip with ease, pick up a specialist pan from John Lewis with rubber silicon handles. 

johnlewshp.jpg
Pancake Day is on February 28

Then opt for Cath Kidston's floral plates or La Radoute's on-trend multi-coloured geometric plates to present your pancakes.

Zesty lemon and sugar is a classic topping with a Lakeland citrus juicer and DotComGiftShop sugar condiment jar being the ideal pairing. 

Take a look at the best kitchen accessories for pancake flipping in the gallery above... 


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments