Meat Free May:black bean burgers with celeriac chips recipe

Serves 2

Ingredients

*1 small celeriac (about 500g-600g)

*4 tbsp olive oil

*1 red onion, chopped

*400g can black beans, drained and rinsed

*1 slice rye bread with sunflower seeds

*1 tsp caraway seeds

*¼ x 25g pack fresh parsley, finely chopped

*Pea shoots or watercress and vine ripened tomato salsa, to serve





Method

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C, gas mark 7. Cut away the skin from the celeriac and quarter the flesh. Cut each piece into 1cm thick slices, then across into small chips.

2. Put 2 tablespoons of the oil in a roasting tin and put it in the oven to heat up for a few minutes. Once the oil is hot, carefully tip in the celeriac chips, turning them to coat. Season and bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes until pale golden, turning once or twice with a fish slice.

3. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil in a frying pan and gently fry the onion for 5 minutes. Tip the beans into a bowl and mash well with a fork. Crumble in the rye and sunflower seed bread.

4. Add the onion, caraway seeds and parsley. Season and mix together well. Shape into 4 even-sized burgers.

5. Heat the remaining oil in the frying pan and gently fry the burgers for about 2 minutes on each side until hot and slightly crisped.

6. Transfer to serving plates with the celeriac chips and serve with pea shoots or watercress and the tomato salsa.

Recipe provided by Waitrose