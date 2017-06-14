Make the most of the warm summer evenings with London Food Month Night Market, a 12-day outdoor celebration of all things foodie, taking place in Perks Fields near Kensington Palace.

Running until Sunday 18 June, the culinary extravaganza showcases world-class cuisine - with 50 of the most diverse and exciting stalls from London’s favourite chefs, restaurants and street food stars.

Among particular highlights are pop-up street food versions of dishes from Michelin-starred Angela Hartnett's four restaurants - Murano, Cafe Murano St James, Cafe Murano Covent Garden and Merchants Tavern; a selection of savoury snacks - chaats - from Cinnamon Bazaar; and a brand new 'Night Rider' burger from Patty & Bun.

You'll find 50 of the most diverse and exciting stalls from London ’s favourite chefs, restaurants and street food stars

It's a “genuinely different London experience,” says London Food Month’s creative director Grace Dent, with “food from all over the planet, some huge names, some small unique names we want you to discover, all reflecting London’s diversity and its position as an unparalleled food destination”.

There are only four evenings left in which to fully enjoy the nightly foodie carnival. Tickets are available at londonfoodmonth.co.uk/night-market.