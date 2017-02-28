Leon Fast & Free:Thai fried egg salad recipe

Serves 4
Ingredients
*rapeseed oil, for frying
*4 eggs
*50g pea shoots
*½ red onion, sliced
*8 cherry tomatoes, quartered
*1 celery heart, thinly sliced
*a handful of beansprouts
For the dressing
*1 clove of garlic, crushed
*2 tablespoons fresh coriander stalks and leaves, finely chopped
*2 tablespoons lime juice
*1 red chilli, chopped
*2 teaspoons vegan fish sauce
*2 teaspoons palm sugar
Method
1. Heat about 2cm of oil in a wok until hot. Break the eggs into ramekins and carefully tip into the oil. The eggs should puff, crackle and crisp up.
2. Cook for a minute on one side. Tip over for a few seconds, then remove from the oil with a slotted spoon on to kitchen paper. The eggs can be cooked 1 or 2 at a time.
3. Whisk together the dressing ingredients. Place the pea shoots, onion, tomatoes, celery and beansprouts in a bowl.
4. Cut the cooked eggs into sixths and fold into the salad. Toss with the dressing and serve.
