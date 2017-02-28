  1. Home & garden
Leon Fast & Free:Thai fried egg salad recipe

This salad makes a great accompaniment at a BBQ. 

This simple salad take less than 20 minutes to cook

Serves 4

Ingredients
*rapeseed oil, for frying
*4 eggs
*50g pea shoots
*½ red onion, sliced
*8 cherry tomatoes, quartered
*1 celery heart, thinly sliced
*a handful of beansprouts

For the dressing
*1 clove of garlic, crushed
*2 tablespoons fresh coriander stalks and leaves, finely chopped
*2 tablespoons lime juice
*1 red chilli, chopped
*2 teaspoons vegan fish sauce 
*2 teaspoons palm sugar

Method

1. Heat about 2cm of oil in a wok until hot. Break the eggs into ramekins and carefully tip into the oil. The eggs should puff, crackle and crisp up. 

2. Cook for a minute on one side. Tip over for a few seconds, then remove from the oil with a slotted spoon on to kitchen paper. The eggs can be cooked 1 or 2 at a time.

3. Whisk together the dressing ingredients. Place the pea shoots, onion, tomatoes, celery and beansprouts in a bowl. 

4. Cut the cooked eggs into sixths and fold into the salad. Toss with the dressing and serve.

More from LEON Fast & Free:

Recipes extracted from LEON Fast & Free, free-from recipes for people who really like food by Jane Baxter & John Vincent, Conran Octopus, £25


