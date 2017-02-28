Leon Fast & Free:Thai fried egg salad recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients

*rapeseed oil, for frying

*4 eggs

*50g pea shoots

*½ red onion, sliced

*8 cherry tomatoes, quartered

*1 celery heart, thinly sliced

*a handful of beansprouts

For the dressing

*1 clove of garlic, crushed

*2 tablespoons fresh coriander stalks and leaves, finely chopped

*2 tablespoons lime juice

*1 red chilli, chopped

*2 teaspoons vegan fish sauce

*2 teaspoons palm sugar

Method

1. Heat about 2cm of oil in a wok until hot. Break the eggs into ramekins and carefully tip into the oil. The eggs should puff, crackle and crisp up.

2. Cook for a minute on one side. Tip over for a few seconds, then remove from the oil with a slotted spoon on to kitchen paper. The eggs can be cooked 1 or 2 at a time.

3. Whisk together the dressing ingredients. Place the pea shoots, onion, tomatoes, celery and beansprouts in a bowl.

4. Cut the cooked eggs into sixths and fold into the salad. Toss with the dressing and serve.

More from LEON Fast & Free:

Recipes extracted from LEON Fast & Free, free-from recipes for people who really like food by Jane Baxter & John Vincent, Conran Octopus, £25