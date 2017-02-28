Leon Fast & Free:prawn summer rolls recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients

*50g vermicelli rice noodles

*1 teaspoon sesame oil

*8 lettuce leaves

*basil and mint leaves – about 24 (3 for each roll)

*8 sprigs of coriander

*16 cooked king prawns

*8 rice paper wrappers

All cut into fine strips

*1 carrot

*½ red pepper

*¼ cucumber

*6 sugar snaps

*¼ mooli or kohlrabi

Method

1. Cover the noodles with boiling water for about 2 minutes, or until they are al dente. Drain and refresh. Cut into smaller pieces and toss in sesame oil.

2. Lay out the lettuce leaves and top each one with the herbs, strips of veg and a little of the noodles. Top each one with 2 prawns.

3. Soak one rice paper wrapper in warm water until soft and pliable. Place on a damp cloth and top with one of the filled lettuce leaves, then roll up as tightly as possible, folding in the sides to make a parcel. Repeat with the rest of the wrappers.

4. To serve, slice each roll in half diagonally and serve with nuoc cham dipping sauce.

More from LEON Fast & Free:

Recipes extracted from LEON Fast & Free, free-from recipes for people who really like food by Jane Baxter & John Vincent, Conran Octopus, £25