Leon Fast & Free: Lemon and olive chicken tagine recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients

*500g chicken thighs, skinless and boneless, cut into 2cm cubes

*1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

*1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

*1 stick of cinnamon

*a good pinch of saffron

*2 teaspoons ground cumin

*½ teaspoon ground turmeric

*1 teaspoon ras el hanout

*3 tablespoons olive oil

*1 onion, peeled and chopped

*3 cloves of garlic, crushed

*200ml chicken stock

*1 tablespoon preserved lemon brine

*120g pitted green olives

*1 preserved lemon, deseeded and chopped

*4–6 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, to serve

*salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Marinate the chicken with the dry spices and 1 tablespoon of olive oil for an hour.

2. Cook the onion and garlic in the remaining olive oil until just soft and turning golden.

3. Add the chicken and stir until combined. Add the stock and the preserved lemon brine, bring to the boil, then simmer, covered, for 35 minutes.

4. Now add the olives and preserved lemon, and taste for seasoning. Simmer for a further 5 minutes. Remove the chicken and olives and cook the sauce for a further 3–5 minutes to reduce. Shred the chicken cubes into strips.

5. Add the chicken and olives back into the sauce to very briefly bring everything together, then serve with a parsley garnish.

Recipes extracted from LEON Fast & Free, free-from recipes for people who really like food by Jane Baxter & John Vincent, Conran Octopus, £25