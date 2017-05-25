James Martin's French adventure:confit duck and bean stew recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the confit duck legs

*4 duck legs

​*500g duck fat, at room temperature

*2 bay leaves

*small bunch of thyme

For the bean stew

*1 large onion, finely diced

*4 garlic cloves, crushed

​*200g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

​*50ml olive oil

​*400g tin borlotti beans, drained and rinsed

​8400g tin butter beans, drained and rinsed

​*400g tin chopped tomatoes

*25g tomato purée

*large bunch of flat-leaf parsley, leaves picked and chopped

*sea salt and freshly

*ground black pepper

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 150°C/300°F/gas mark 2.

2. For the confit duck, place the duck legs in a large ovenproof dish with a lid and cover with the duck fat. Add the bay leaves and thyme, cover and cook in the oven for 3 hours until the duck is very tender.

3. For the bean stew, place a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add the olive oil, onions, garlic and mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes until softened.

4. Add the beans and tomatoes and stir in the tomato purée. Bring to the boil and cook over medium heat for another 5 minutes, then stir in the parsley.

5. Carefully remove the confit duck legs from the dish and drain on kitchen paper. Place a non-stick frying pan over high heat, add the duck legs and fry until browned and crispy.

6. Season with salt and pepper and serve with the bean stew.

James Martin's French adventure (Quadrille, £20.00) Photography: Peter Cassidy