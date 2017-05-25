James Martin's French adventure:baked eggs recipe

Serves four

Ingredients

*40g butter, softened

*4–8 slices Bayonne ham

*8 eggs

*2 tablespoons chopped

*flat-leaf parsley

​*100ml double cream

*sea salt and freshly ground

*black pepper

*crusty French bread, to serve

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 150°C/300°F/gas mark 2.

2. Generously butter 4 individual ovenproof dishes or ramekins and place on a baking tray.

3. Divide the ham slices between the dishes, laying them over the base and up the sides.

4. Crack 2 eggs into each dish and then top with some of the parsley and the cream.

5. Season with salt and pepper and bake for 12–15 minutes until the eggs are just set.

6. Scatter over a little more parsley and serve warm, with crusty French bread.

James Martin's French adventure (Quadrille, £20.00) Photography: Peter Cassidy