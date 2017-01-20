How to eat healthily: turkey meatballs with courgetti pomodoro recipe

Serves 4
Ingredients
*1 large courgette
For the meatballs
*500g minced turkey
*2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
*½ red onion, finely chopped
*8–10g flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
*8–10g basil leaves, finely chopped, plus extra to serve
*1 egg
For the sauce
*olive oil, for cooking
*½ red onion, finely chopped
*2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
*400g passata
*1 teaspoon dried mixed herbs
*sea salt
Method
1. Begin by making the sauce. Heat a little oil in a pan, add the onion, garlic and a good pinch of salt and sauté until the onion has softened.
2. Add the passata and mixed herbs and simmer for 25 minutes or so. You are aiming for a thick, rich sauce.
3.Mix the meatball ingredients together well and roll into balls. Add the meatballs to the sauce and simmer for 20 minutes, to cook through.
4. Using a spiralizer, make noodles from the courgette. Place the noodles in the centre of a plate and top with the meatballs, sauce and basil to garnish.
How to Cook Healthily by Dale Pinnock (Quadrille £20) Photography: Issy Croker
