How to eat healthily: turkey meatballs with courgetti pomodoro recipe

There is no need to buy a spiralizer as supermarkets now have ready-prepared courgette noodles.

Courgette noodles make a great healthier alternative to pasta

Serves 4

Ingredients
*1 large courgette 

For the meatballs
*500g minced turkey
*2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
*½ red onion, finely chopped
*8–10g flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
*8–10g basil leaves, finely chopped, plus extra to serve
*1 egg

For the sauce
*olive oil, for cooking
*½ red onion, finely chopped
*2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
*400g passata 
*1 teaspoon dried mixed herbs
*sea salt

Method

1. Begin by making the sauce. Heat a little oil in a pan, add the onion, garlic and a good pinch of salt and sauté until the onion has softened. 

2. Add the passata and mixed herbs and simmer for 25 minutes or so. You are aiming for a thick, rich sauce.

3.Mix the meatball ingredients together well and roll into balls. Add the meatballs to the sauce and simmer for 20 minutes, to cook through.

4. Using a spiralizer, make noodles from the courgette. Place the noodles in the centre of a plate and top with the meatballs, sauce and basil to garnish.

How to Cook Healthily by Dale Pinnock (Quadrille £20) Photography: Issy Croker


