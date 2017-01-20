Serves 2

Ingredients

*2 bundles rice noodles

*1 tablespoon olive oil

*2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

*1 red chilli, finely chopped (seeds left in)

*1 large red onion, peeled, halved and sliced

*2 lemongrass stalks, bashed with a rolling pin

*1 star anise

*handful curly kale, shredded

*60g shiitake mushrooms, sliced

*sea salt

For the sauce

*1½ tablespoons crunchy peanut butter

*2 teaspoons light soy sauce

*2 teaspoons honey

Method

1. Place the rice noodles in a heatproof bowl and cover with just-boiled water. Allow to soften for 5–10 minutes, then drain and set aside.

2. Heat the oil in a wok or wide pan. Throw in the garlic, chilli, red onion, lemongrass and star anise, along with a pinch of salt, and stir-fry until the onion has softened and the lemongrass and star anise are becoming fragrant.

3. Add the kale and mushrooms and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes until the mushrooms and vegetables have softened.

4. Mix the peanut butter, soy sauce, honey and 2 tablespoons water together to make a sauce.

5. Add the noodles to the vegetables and toss well, then add the sauce and toss again. Simmer for a couple of minutes and add a little salt if needed.

