Serves 2
Ingredients
*2 bundles rice noodles
*1 tablespoon olive oil
*2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
*1 red chilli, finely chopped (seeds left in)
*1 large red onion, peeled, halved and sliced
*2 lemongrass stalks, bashed with a rolling pin
*1 star anise
*handful curly kale, shredded
*60g shiitake mushrooms, sliced
*sea salt
For the sauce
*1½ tablespoons crunchy peanut butter
*2 teaspoons light soy sauce
*2 teaspoons honey
Method
1. Place the rice noodles in a heatproof bowl and cover with just-boiled water. Allow to soften for 5–10 minutes, then drain and set aside.
2. Heat the oil in a wok or wide pan. Throw in the garlic, chilli, red onion, lemongrass and star anise, along with a pinch of salt, and stir-fry until the onion has softened and the lemongrass and star anise are becoming fragrant.
3. Add the kale and mushrooms and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes until the mushrooms and vegetables have softened.
4. Mix the peanut butter, soy sauce, honey and 2 tablespoons water together to make a sauce.
5. Add the noodles to the vegetables and toss well, then add the sauce and toss again. Simmer for a couple of minutes and add a little salt if needed.
