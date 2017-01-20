How to eat Healthily:chicken traybake recipe

Serves 3–4

Ingredients

*1 large sweet potato, diced

*1 red onion, peeled, halved and sliced lengthways

*2 celery stalks, sliced

*2 carrots, sliced

*4 cloves garlic, 2 left whole, unpeeled and smashed; 2 finely sliced

*2 bay leaves

*1 cinnamon stick

*1 small chicken

*sea salt and black pepper

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6.

2. Spread the vegetables out in a deep roasting tray, with the 2 whole, smashed garlic cloves (reserve the sliced garlic) bay leaves and cinnamon.

3. Place the chicken on top of the vegetables. Using a knife, cut small incisions into the chicken flesh and push individual slices of garlic into the incisions.

4. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and roast for around 1 hour. Remove from the oven and transfer the chicken to a clean, separate roasting tray. Return the chicken to the oven for a further 20 minutes, until cooked.

5. Place the tray with the roasted vegetables on the hob. Add 200ml water, turn up the heat and simmer for 2–3 minutes so that all the meat juices and flavours mix together with the water to make a thick sauce that will cling to the roasted vegetables.

6. Carve the chicken and serve with the roasted vegetables.

