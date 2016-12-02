  1. Home & garden
  2. Food

Christmas recipes:the best ideas for your festive feast

We've rounded up the best 12 festive recipes to help your Christmas day go out with a bang...

Christmas recipes for your festive feast

Christmas recipes for your festive feast

  • 1/14 Heirloom tomato and burrata with sourdough bruschetta

    Perfect as a Christmas starter, this recipe combines buratta, a fresh Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream, with heirloom tomatoes.

    See the full recipe here

  • 2/14 Seared spiced venison carpaccio

    This light and refreshing starter looks elegant on the plate, and most importantly leaves plenty of room for the main event. 

    See the full recipe here

  • 3/14 Traditional roast turkey

    Nothing beats a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings at Christmas. Mushrooms and onions ensure the turkey stuffing is as delicious as the meat itself.

    See the full recipe here

  • 4/14 Jason Atherton's Christmas pudding

    Too often Christmas puddings are either too stodgy, too sweet, too dry or just not up to scratch. This, on the other hand, is one of the best Christmas puddings you'll encounter. 

    See the full recipe here

  • 5/14 Wild sea bass with parsnip purée

    Bored of turkey at Christmas? Break with tradition and try this sea bass dish. The parsnip purée and baby turnips ensure that the food still feels fittingly festive.

    See the full recipe here

  • 6/14 Apple and black pudding stuffing

    No Christmas dinner is complete without stuffing. This version, which combines bramley apples and black pudding, goes particularly well with goose.

    See the full recipe here

  • 7/14 Mary Berry's easy fruit cake

    Fruit cake is a staple during the festive season so this simple version is great as an after dinner treat.

    See the full recipe here

  • 8/14 Mary Berry's chocolate brownies

    A hint of coffee, a crunch of walnuts and decadent chocolate help to set these brownies apart from the rest. They won't last long on Christmas day!

    See the full recipe here

  • 9/14 Tuscan christmas cake

    Tradition states that nobody at Christmas leaves the table until they are full to bursting. This Tuscan christmas cake, loaded with nuts and dried fruits, should finish the job nicely.

    See the full recipe here

  • 10/14 Spiced chocolate pots

    These cocoa dusted merange chocolate pots look irresistable because they quite simply are. Whisky and cardamom give the pudding a festive twist.

    See the full recipe here

    Photo credit: Paul Winch-Furness

  • 11/14 Christmas macaroons

    Packed with glacé cherries, almonds and mixed spice these festive macaroons are a great Christmas addition to the table.

    See the full recipe here

  • 12/14 Snowman cake pops

    These fun cake pops are easy to make and even more fun to decorate. Experiment with different food colourings to create endless looks for your snowmen.

    See the full recipe here

  • 13/14 Berry trifle

    Trifle is the perfect festive offering for a Christmas celebration. This elegant version of the traditional English trifle is jam-free, filled with fresh berries and infused with fresh vanilla.

    See the full recipe here.

  • 14/14 Sticky toffee pudding

    Swap a traditional Christmas pudding for a sweet sticky toffee pudding with salted caramel sauce. 

    See the full recipe here.

Wowing your guests with an unusual starter is the perfect way to kick off your festive feast.

Heirloom tomato and fresh burrata piled onto sourdough bruschetta is a colourful, light starter before the main event - and it's quick and easy.

Or, meat-eaters will love the freshness of a seared and spiced venison Carpaccio.

  • Read more

​Christmas pudding

A traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings may be the star of the show, but there are plenty of other options to consider if your guests prefer a fish dish as the main event. Wild sea bass and pureed parsnip is a great alternative and always sure to impress. 

And for your final flourish, Mary Berry's easy fruit cake recipe is perfect if you prefer a lighter fruit cake that still has lots of fruity flavour and is one of those “cut-and-come-again” cakes. Or of course, the baking queen's 'best ever chocolate brownies' are impossible to beat.

Search our gallery for more ideas for this year's festive feast.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments