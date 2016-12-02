Christmas recipes:the best ideas for your festive feast

Wowing your guests with an unusual starter is the perfect way to kick off your festive feast.

Heirloom tomato and fresh burrata piled onto sourdough bruschetta is a colourful, light starter before the main event - and it's quick and easy.

Or, meat-eaters will love the freshness of a seared and spiced venison Carpaccio.

A traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings may be the star of the show, but there are plenty of other options to consider if your guests prefer a fish dish as the main event. Wild sea bass and pureed parsnip is a great alternative and always sure to impress.

And for your final flourish, Mary Berry's easy fruit cake recipe is perfect if you prefer a lighter fruit cake that still has lots of fruity flavour and is one of those “cut-and-come-again” cakes. Or of course, the baking queen's 'best ever chocolate brownies' are impossible to beat.

Search our gallery for more ideas for this year's festive feast.