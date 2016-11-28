Cooking Christmas dinner for your loved-ones can be a daunting prospect, especially if you have been asked to cater for all tastes, from traditional-turkey lovers to flexitarians and strict vegans.

One way to take the stress out of the task is is to pre-order your food from a supplier who practically takes the food from their farm to your door - delivering right up until Christmas Eve.

First-time Christmas chefs can choose a ready-made box with recipe cards to help you create the ultimate Christmas feast, while more experienced chefs might decide to pick 'n' mix ordering just meat or their veg.

Unsurprisingly, the companies offering the best quality - and by that we mean the most succulent meat and freshest fruit and vegetables - have the highest animal welfare standards and lowest use of pesticides, so are nutritionally superior as well as full of flavour.

With this in mind, here are some of the best Christmas Day, Boxing Day and post-Christmas deliveries on offer...

1. The Christmas Feast Box, £159

Organic: Abel & Cole

Serves: 6-8 people



Perfect for: Newbies hosting and cooking Christmas dinner. This box comes with a recipe booklet with step-by-step instructions and timings to get it all spot on. It's easy to make and impressive to serve



Includes: Butter roast turkey; cider gravy; brussels sprouts with chestnuts and lardons; crisp roast spuds and snips; honeyed red cabbage with bramley apple; lemon and cumin Carrots; magnum of Prosecco.



Last order date: Thursday 22 December

Last delivery date: Use the postcode check on their website



2. The Beefy Christmas Box, £120-£220​

Organic: The Well Hung Meat Company

Serves: 4-6 or 6-10 people



Perfect for: The red meat lover. This is a magnificent celebration of the Great British beef roast. The box includes pork and chicken but the centrepiece is The Well Hung Meat Company's flagship, melt-in-mouth bone-in fore-rib joint. All beef is dry-aged the old-fashioned way for up to three weeks resulting in exceptional quality and taste.



Includes: Beef fore rib; gammon joint/cured pork loin; chicken; chipolatas; streaky bacon; pigs in blankets; organic clotted cream.



Last order date: Friday 16 December

Last delivery date: Friday 23 December



3. The Christmas Day Box, £150​

Free-range and grass-fed:​ Field & Flower

Serves: 10-12 people



Perfect for: A traditional Christmas Day meat and cheese feast. This package delivers all of your big ticket items in one fell swoop - 2015’s best seller.



Includes:Turkey; dry-cured gammon joint; honey roast ham joint; unsmoked bacon -family pack; pigs in blankets; smoked salmon; streaky bacon; pork, English sage and roasted onion stuffing; cranberry sauce; Gould's cheddar; Blacksticks blue; Somerset camembert; spicy red onion marmelade; luxury pork pie; olivewood board.



Last order date: Sunday 18 December

Last delivery date: Friday 23 December



4. Small Christmas dinner box with nut roast, £42.95​

Organic: Riverford

Serves: 2-3 people



Perfect for: vegans, vegetarians and people on gluten-free diets as the nut roast is the showstopper. The recipe uses the grain amaranth in place of bread and butternut squash gives the recipe a subtle sweetness and moist consistency. Meat boxes and all the decadent trimmings are also available.



Includes: Small veg box; nut roast; cranberry sauce; clementines; mince pies; christmas pudding; oatcakes; caws cenarth brie



Last order date: Tuesday 20 December, but depends on our postcode

Last delivery date: Saturday 24 December, but depends on your postcode



5. Simplest Turkey, £35.80 - 116.35​

Free-range and grass-fed: Pipers Farm

Serves: From 4 - 12 people



Perfect for: Boxing Day. A great accompaniment to Christmas Day leftovers, the leg and breast are rolled separately and stuffed with apricot and hazelnut, cranberry and hazelnut or sage and onion sausagemeat. Comes with Saddleback sausages wrapped in streaky bacon and is all cooked in one dish in one hour. Simple.



Includes: Turkey and pigs in blankets.



Last order date: Sunday 18 December

Last delivery date: Friday 23 December



6. Small Vegetable and Sometimes Fruit Juicing Box, £13.25

Eversfield Organic

Perfect for: The post-Christmas, pre-new year detox. (Or, more realistically, a well-intentioned start to a gluttonous day).



Includes: a range of fruit and vegetables packed full of nutrients, vitamins antioxidants and minerals to speed up the elimination of toxins.



Last order date: Friday 16 December

Last delivery date: Friday 23 December



7. Not technically a box, more Pick N Mix​

Organic and free-range: Hubbub.co.uk

Perfect for: Londoners. This service that shops in some of best butchers, delicatessens and fishmongers in the capital for you, delivering it all in one go to your door...



Includes: Whatever you want it to - including meat, fish, vegetables, fruit, cheese... lots of cheese.



Last order date: Wednesday 21 December

Last delivery date: Saturday 24 December



