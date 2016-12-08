This time of year is a flurry of long lunches, drinks parties and festive suppers. But hosting guests at home can be time-consuming and stressful, especially if your culinary skills aren't up to scratch...

We've all been there: you invite a handful of close-knit friends over for supper, and a few more merry extra invitations and requests for plus-ones mean all of a sudden you find yourself committed to host more people than you have enough cutlery for.

Spotting an opportunity to offer Londoners a way to host stress-free intimate dinner parties in the comfort of their own homes, Duo Karl Naim and Marc Washington launched Chefxchange in 2014. So far the private chef hire company has served up 4,500 meals and have 54 chefs in the capital, alone.

From three course sit-down meals to a selection of canapes, prices range from £10 to £300 per person. But it's not just dinner parties that are catered for. Brunch, BBQs and lunches can also be booked with chefs available seven days a week. The average six person dinner party costs £40 per head.

Choose from a sit-down three course meal or a variety of different canapes

HOW IT WORKS:

Each chef brings their own equipment and fresh ingredients to you - and best of all, the kitchen is kept spotless as they go.

With no washing up or preparing food in advance, hosts can relax with their guests and enjoy the festive season.

For those wanting a seated meal or selection of canapes professional chef Francesco is available. He trained at le Cordon Bleu before learning the tricks of the trade at Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen and specialises in European, French and Italian cuisines.

Customers choose a date, location and experience on the website before being presented with a selection of available chefs, rated in order dependent on reviews.

From hearty British classics to trendy Peruvian dishes, cuisines from all over the world are covered.

Once you've booked in a chef, you can tweak menus, offer suggestions and confirm allergies or dislikes.

There's a option to discuss a bespoke menu with the chosen chef

Payment is settled via the ChefXChange website with no money exchanging hands on the night.

With something to suit every budget and occasion, there isn't an easier way to avoid a kitchen disaster and enjoy the party - and your guests - this festive season.