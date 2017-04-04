April 6 -9: The London Coffee Festival at The Truman Brewery

April 6 - 9 at The Old Truman Brewery, E1

Pitch up and unavoidably smell the coffee as the venerable brick caverns of the Brewery brim with every conceivable coffee-themed event, from an espresso martini party to coffee-and-food pairing, and a latte art throwdown.

You too can be a barista at DIY workshops, or simply watch ten grand masters compete for a global title.

Or simply perfect your home brew.