April 6 -9: The London Coffee Festival at The Truman Brewery

April 6 - 9 at The Old Truman Brewery, E1
Pitch up and unavoidably smell the coffee as the venerable brick caverns of the Brewery brim with every conceivable coffee-themed event, from an espresso martini party to coffee-and-food pairing, and a latte art throwdown.
You too can be a barista at DIY workshops, or simply watch ten grand masters compete for a global title.
Or simply perfect your home brew.
- The Old Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, E1; londoncoffeefestival.com; @LdnCoffeeFest
- Tickets cost £14.50; child £4.50
