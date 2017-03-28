15 Minute Vegan: plum and almond galette recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients

*1 sheet of shop-bought shortcrust pastry (ensure vegan)

*6 ripe plums

*2 tablespoons plum jam

*1 tablespoon amaretto liqueur

*2 tablespoons flaked almonds

Method

1. Reheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas 7.

2. Unroll the pastry directly onto a baking tray. Fold over the edges roughly, sealing with a little water if needed. Bake for 10–12 minutes until golden.

3. In the meantime, prepare the plum filling. Slice each plum in half, remove the stone, then cut each half into four thin slices. Place the sliced plums into a pan with the jam and amaretto liqueur, then bring to the boil over a medium–high heat for 5–6 minutes until bubbling.

4. In a separate dry pan, toast the flaked almonds over a high heat for 1–2 minutes until golden brown.

5. Remove the pastry from the oven and carefully spoon in the plum and amaretto filling. Sprinkle over the toasted almonds and serve immediately.

15 minute vegan by Katy Beskow (Quadrille £15) Photography: Dan Jones