15 Minute Vegan: Butternut squash and sage macaroni recipe

Serves 2

Ingredients

*1 small butternut squash, peeled and chopped into small, even pieces

*200g dried macaroni (egg free)

*1 tablespoon olive oil

*1 medium onion, finely chopped

*2 cloves of garlic, crushed

*2 teaspoons dried sage

*400ml hot vegetable stock

*generous pinch of coarse sea salt and black pepper

Method

1. To cook the butternut squash in the fastest time, ensure it is ripe and chopped into small, even pieces.

2. Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil. Carefully add the squash to the water and cook over a medium heat for 10–11 minutes until very soft, then drain.

3. Place the macaroni in a separate saucepan and cover with boiling water. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes until al dente. Drain and keep warm.

4. Heat the oil in a frying pan and add the onion and garlic. Sprinkle over the sage, then cook over a medium heat for 2–3 minutes until softened but not browned.

5. Spoon the onion, garlic, and sage mixture into a blender or food processor, along with the butternut squash. Pour in the vegetable stock and blend on high until completely smooth.

6. Pour the smooth sauce over the macaroni and stir through thoroughly. Season with sea salt and black pepper.

More from 15 Minute Vegan:

15 minute vegan by Katy Beskow (Quadrille £15) Photography: Dan Jones