15 Minute Vegan: Breakfast burrito recipe

Serves 2

Ingredients

*1 tablespoon sunflower oil

*1 red pepper, sliced into strips

*2 spring onions, roughly chopped

*235g can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

*1 teaspoon mild chilli powder

*1 teaspoon smoked paprika

*1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

*juice of 1 unwaxed lime

*handful of fresh coriander

*4 soft tortilla wraps

Method

1. In a large frying pan or wok, heat the oil over a high heat.

2. Add the red pepper and spring onions to the pan and cook for 1–2 minutes.

3. Add the cannellini beans to the pan along with the chilli powder, smoked paprika, and cumin. Stir frequently, crushing the beans slightly, cooking for a further 2 minutes.

4. Remove the pan from the heat and stir through the lime juice and coriander.

5. Lay out the wraps and load in the hot filling. Fold in until secure.

​15 minute vegan by Katy Beskow (Quadrille £15) Photography: Dan Jones