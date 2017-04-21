As we approach May, it becomes prime time for sizzling BBQs and al-fresco dining - with the upcoming summer being the ideal time to take your dinner parties outdoors.

A floral plastic jug by Cath Kidston or blue glass Kilner drinks dispenser are ideal for refreshing pimms cocktails; or you can add some colour to the BBQ table with these eco-friendly bamboo plates from Habitat.

But if you fancy exploring, this quirky yellow picnic crate from Not On The High Street is handy for carrying your lunch to your chosen spot.

The John Lewis olive green wool picnic blanket provides the perfect base on which to set up shop for the day.

Scroll through the gallery above for more stylish dinnerware to enjoy summery outdoor dining...