Eating outdoors:the best tableware for alfresco dining this bank holiday

Take the party outside this bank holiday with our selection of the best tableware for alfresco dining...

The best outdoor tableware for the summer

  • 1/10 Sainsbury's

    Salad bowl £8, cotton placemats £5 for two, cotton napkins £6 for four

    The Hitherland collection takes inspiration from earthy colours and tribal design. This melamine salad bowl is perfect for showing off a dish at a BBQ, while the cotton placements and napkins add a touch of colour.

    Buy it here: salad bowl
    Buy it here: cotton placemats
  • 2/10 Matalan

    Drinks dispenser £6, plastic dinner plate £2.50, plastic side plate £2

    Take inspiration from the warm tropics with this plastic drink dispenser and colourful plastic plates. Each item boasts a fun slogan to get you in a summery mood.

    Buy it here: plastic side plate
    Buy it here: drink dispenser
  • 3/10 John Lewis

    Wool rug £60, wicker hamper £175

    Get out and see the English countryside with this olive green fishbone wool rug and four-person luxury wicker basket. All that's needed is the picnic!

    Buy it here: wool rug
    Buy it here: wicker hamper

  • 4/10 Maison Du Monde

    Flamingo glasses £14.40 for set of six

    Channel the tropics with these plastic flamingo print tumblers - perfect for experimenting with cocktails.

    Buy it here

  • 5/10 Not On The High Street

    Wooden picnic crate £39

    This sturdy wooden picnic hamper has carrying handles to make it easy to transport. It comes in ten different colours with up to two lines of personalisation allowed.

    Buy it here

  • 6/10 Debenhams

    Blue drinks dispenser £16

    Fill this blue glass drinks dispenser up with your favourite summery tipple to serve at a party.

    Buy it here

  • 7/10 Next

    Slogan lunchbox £6 each, plastic water bottle £8

    These fun slogan lunchboxes and plastic infuser water bottle are ideal for an impromptu picnic.

    Buy it here: slogan lunchbox
    Buy it here: plastic water bottle

  • 8/10 Cath Kidston

    Plastic floral jug £16, plastic floral tumbler £5

    Entertain guests at a BBQ with this pretty plastic floral jug and tumblers. Perfect for the summer staple of a refreshing jug of Pimms.

    Buy it here: floral jug
    Buy it here: floral tumbler

  • 9/10 Olli Ella

    Pink wicker picnic basket £25

    Fairtrade and handmade, this pink wicker basket is great for transporting nibbles and drinks for a picnic.

    Buy it here

  • 10/10 Habitat

    Pink patterned plates £10 for set of four, green patterned plates £12 for set of four

    Designed in house, these colourful bamboo plates are made from an environmentally friendly combination of materials that are 85% green.

    Buy it here: pink patterned plates
    Buy it here: green patterned plates

As we approach May, it becomes prime time for sizzling BBQs and al-fresco dining - with bank holidays being the ideal time to take your dinner parties outdoors.

A floral plastic jug by Cath Kidston or blue glass Kilner drinks dispenser are ideal for refreshing pimms cocktails; or you can add some colour to the BBQ table with these eco-friendly bamboo plates from Habitat.

IKEA's latest collaboration will have you reaching for your 70s shades

But if you fancy exploring, this quirky yellow picnic crate from Not On The High Street is handy for carrying your lunch to your chosen spot.

The John Lewis olive green wool picnic blanket provides the perfect base on which to set up shop for the day. 

Scroll through the gallery above for more stylish dinnerware to enjoy summery outdoor dining...


