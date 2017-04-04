April 27 - 30 at Alexandra Palace
Here - in an impressive new and larger venue - is the quintessential celebration of spring, with a beautiful garden in full bloom, live lambs to feed, and workshops on chicken-keeping.
Explore furnishings and fabrics, home accessories, fashion and more, angled towards the warmer days ahead.
Meet experts in sewing, floristry, homemaking skills and crafts in hands-on sessions and seminars.
Pick up tips in the cooking theatre, along with regional delicacies.
At the pop-up market, meet fledgling crafters, makers, designers and artists making their wares at home.
- Alexandra Palace (Great Hall via Palm Court), N22; (free shuttle bus from Muswell Hill and Wood Green stations); countrylivingfair.com Tickets cost £14 in advance for adults; children aged 5-16 are £8
