April 27 - 30: The Country Living Magazine Spring Fair at Alexandra Palace

Celebrate the return of spring with this pop-up market at Alexandra Palace.

April 27 - 30 at Alexandra Palace

Here -  in an impressive new and larger venue - is the quintessential celebration of spring, with a beautiful garden in full bloom, live lambs to feed, and workshops on chicken-keeping.

Explore furnishings and fabrics, home accessories, fashion and more, angled towards the warmer days ahead.

Meet experts in sewing, floristry, homemaking skills and crafts in hands-on sessions and seminars.

Pick up tips in the cooking theatre, along with regional delicacies.

At the pop-up market, meet fledgling crafters, makers, designers and artists making their wares at home. 

  • Alexandra Palace (Great Hall via Palm Court), N22; (free shuttle bus from Muswell Hill and Wood Green stations); countrylivingfair.com Tickets cost £14 in advance for adults; children aged 5-16 are £8

 


