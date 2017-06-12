Take a walk around the Royal Docks in east London and you’ll find long, waterside stretches where you will see more planes taking off and landing at London City airport, and more seagulls, than people. In a city desperate for new homes it begs the question why development took so long to arrive beneath these big skies on these open, remote, abandoned acres of watery landscape.

The Royal Docks, often referred to simply as The Royals, formed the world’s largest enclosed dock. Built between 1880 and 1921, the three separate docks that comprise the whole are the Royal Victoria, Royal Albert, and the King George V, and they cover 250 acres in total.

The pioneering residents who moved into the first new homes in The Royals, including at Wimpey’s Britannia Village — redeveloped as an “urban villlage” in 1994 — Barratt’s Barrier Point built in 1999 and Fairview’s Gallions Point built in 2003, have waited a long time to see the dots joined up and the promise of The Royals finally realised.

Today, their time has come. The diggers and cranes are moving in and almost all of The Royals’ derelict land, in London’s only Enterprise Zone, is being planned out with major business, mixed-use and landscaped housing developments, including at Royal Wharf, Royal Albert Wharf, Millennium Mills and the Asian Business Port.

The first residents are already moving into Royal Wharf, between North Woolwich Road and the Thames next to Barrier Point. On one of London’s largest single building sites, Ballymore and its Singaporean partner, Oxley, are building 3,385 new homes.

This 40-acre site runs along a third of a mile of the Thames.

There will be 1,500 new homes at Royal Albert Wharf next to Gallions Reach Docklands Light Railway station at the far eastern end of The Royals, including affordable properties from Notting Hill Housing association.

In a major ground-cleansing programme some 500 tons of asbestos has been removed from Millennium Mills, the derelict former Spillers flour mill opposite the ExCeL exhibition centre and next to Britannia Village.

There is a mix of low-rise housing, tower blocks and small enclaves of Victorian terrace houses (Daniel Lynch)

The old mill, one of the district’s most historic buildings, is at the centre of regeneration by the Silvertown Partnership, a joint venture between developers Chelsfield, First Base and Macquarie Capital, who describe their vision as “the next Shoreditch”.

The old mill building will revive the concept of the atelier in The Royals, with up to 150 pioneering businesses able to showcase what they do. The £3.5 billion scheme will also include 3,000 new homes.

Ground has also been broken at the Asian Business Port at Royal Albert Dock, the £6 billion Chinese-financed new business district being built to rival Canary Wharf and the City on 35 acres opposite London City airport, between Newham council offices and the University of East London campus.

The signing of the building agreement was witnessed by then-prime minister David Cameron and Chinese President Xi Jinping amid much fanfare at Mansion House during the Chinese leader’s state visit in October 2015.

There are also exciting, innovative architectural plans for a floating village of homes, shops, a café, a restaurant and possibly even a floating ice rink, beside the Emirates Air Line cable car terminal at Royal Victoria Dock.

The property scene

Amid the flurry of new flats in The Royals it is easy to forget the long-standing local communities found between Albert Road and Hartmann Road where there is a mix of low-rise housing, tower blocks and small enclaves of Victorian terrace houses.

What's new?

Royal Wharf is the big Ballymore and Oxley development in North Woolwich Road. Some 700 units will be finished this year including three- and four-storey townhouses, with the three-bedroom townhouses starting at £1.08 million.

One-bedroom flats in phase two, which will be ready to move into next year, are priced from £425,000 and two-bedroom flats from £550,000.

The development is set to finish by 2021 at the latest. Call Knight Frank on 020 7118 0700.

Royal Albert Wharf next to Gallions Reach DLR station has two-bedroom flats from £490,000 and three-bedroom flats from £602,000. Call Notting Hill Housing (020 3627 4988).

Royal Docks West in Western Gateway overlooking Royal Victoria Dock is a Mount Anvil scheme of 105 homes, including 29 affordable.

There are studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom flats, priced from £465,000 for a one-bedroom flat, for completion during autumn or winter next year.

Visit royaldockswest.com or call 020 3883 7238.

Hoola is a Strawberry Star development of 360 one- to three-bedroom flats in two tower blocks with glass balconies in Siemens Brothers Way near Royal Victoria Dock.

One-bedroom flats start at £440,000 and two-bedroom flats at £584,000. Visit hoola-london.co.uk or call 020 7474 1121.

Notting Hill Housing has shared-ownership flats at Royal Albert Wharf (as before) starting at £107,500 for 25 per cent of a two-bedroom flat with a market value of £430,000, and at Traders’ Quarter, part of the Royal Wharf scheme, where prices start at £115,000 for a 30 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat valued at £385,000.

Renting

The Royals is an area where modern flats predominate, and there are 10 times more flats than there are houses available to rent.

The most expensive flats are those with views over Royal Victoria Dock and rentals drop in the more remote developments at the eastern end of The Royals. Prices ranges from £997 a month for a one-bedroom flat in Gallions Point to nearly £3,878 a week for a four-bedroom, three-bathroom warehouse conversion in Western Gateway close to Royal Victoria Dock.

Renters looking for houses head for Britannia Village or the new houses on Ballymore’s Royal Wharf development.

Staying power

Britannia Village, the earliest Royal Docks development, dates back to 1994 and now has a settled feel, with a top primary school and a strong community spirit. However, it will be some years before it is known whether the newer developments will foster the same sense of belonging to an area.

Postcode

The Royals are all in the E16 Victoria Docks and North Woolwich postcode.

Best roads

The flats with good views over Royal Victoria Dock, and the terrace houses now being built and occupied on Royal Wharf.

Up and coming

Notting Hill Housing’s Royal Albert Wharf features well-designed blocks by Maccreanor Lavington Architects. In an attractive setting overlooking a small wharf with an Edwardian pump house as a landmark, it looks set to become a destination in its own right.

Travel

The Elizabeth line’s arrival at Custom House next year will transform Royal Docks with trains to Canary Wharf in three minutes, Liverpool Street in 10 minutes, Bond Street in 17 minutes and Heathrow in 45 minutes.

For now, 11 DLR stations have trains to the City and to Canary Wharf via the Jubilee line at Canning Town. All stations are in Zone 3.

An annual travelcard to Zone 1 is £1,520. To Zone 2, which includes Canary Wharf, it is £972.

Council

Newham council is Labour controlled and Band D council tax for 2017/2018 is set at £1,240.54.