The arrival of the Overground, good schools and a hilly landscape with magnificent views over the City have made the south-east London neighbourhood of Honor Oak popular with young families priced out of more expensive areas such as Clapham or Balham.

Its station, Honor Oak Park, has trains that reach London Bridge in 15 minutes and the Overground has trains to Canary Wharf via Canada Water on the former East London line.

Honor Oak Park is the name of both the station and the neighbourhood’s main street of shops and eateries, including well-known Donde tapas bar. The street is promoted with signs bearing a leafy logo.

Honor Oak is named after an historic oak tree, scene picnic in 1602 when Queen Elizabeth I was entertained on her way to Lewisham by one of her courtiers, Welsh politician Richard Bulkeley, who hailed from the Welsh seaside town of Beaumaris on Anglesey.

They picnicked, so the tale goes, in the shade of an oak tree on One Tree Hill which became known as the Oak of Honor. Sadly Queen Elizabeth’s oak tree did not survive but a replacement, planted in 1905, is still there today.

Honor Oak is six miles south-east of central London and is where Spike Milligan spent his formative years from the age of 12 until he joined the Army in 1940.

It’s where he taught himself to play the ukulele, trumpet and guitar, and played in south London’s dance bands and rhythm clubs.

Honor Oak sits with Peckham to the north, Brockley to the east, Forest Hill to the south and East Dulwich to the west.

The property scene boasts large semi-detached houses, purpose-built flats and self-build houses (Daniel Lynch)

Property scene

Large semi-detached houses, along with many double-fronted five- and six-bedroom Edwardian houses are found in Wood Vale and in the “Crimean Corner” — roads named after locations significant in the Crimean war, including Marmora, Mundania and Therapia Roads, off Forest Hill Road.

Estate agent Paolo Ulivi, of the local branch of Pickwick Estates, recommends the houses in Duncombe Hill and Lowther Hill, backing on to a private four-acre garden with a tennis court.

Elsewhere in the area are Victorian, Edwardian and later terrace houses and a few purpose-built flats.

Many of the houses have been converted into flats, with those in the Crimean Corner roads particularly spacious.Lessing Street and Wyleu Street off Honor Oak Park have interesting Arts & Crafts houses and flats.

In Walters Way is a group of 13 self-build houses, a project of architect Walter Segal (1907-1985).

What's new?

There are no new homes being built currently in this small district but the nearest sizeable new development is Barratt Homes’ Catford Green, with 635 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments overlooking 54-acre Ladywell Fields with views over the River Ravensbourne.

Two- and three-bedroom homes are currently available at Catford Green, with prices ranging from £471,000 to £591,000. Call 0844 225 0032.

Help to Buy is available at Catford Green, where flats can be bought with five per cent deposit (as before).

Staying power

Estate agent Paolo Ulivi, of the local branch of Pickwick Estates, says now that Honor Oak’s local state secondary schools are better, families no longer move further out into the suburbs when their children leave primary school.

Postcode

Honor Oak falls into the SE23 Forest Hill postcode.

Best road

The “Crimea Corner” roads — Marmora, Mundania and Therapia — and Wood Vale.

Up and coming

Paolo Ulivi tips the “half houses” in Codrington Hill, Ebsworth Street, Bovill Road and Whatman Road.

These look like single double-fronted houses but were built as two houses, each with two bedrooms.

“A good supply of two-bedroom houses is rare and people will stretch themselves to buy one,” he says.

Travel

There are 15-minute trains to London Bridge from Honor Oak Park, with Victoria trains taking 45 minutes.

The Overground runs services on the former East London line to Dalston Junction — commuters for Canary Wharf change at Canada Water and those for the City leave the train at Shoreditch High Street.

The most useful local buses are the No 171 to Holborn, the No 172 to St Paul’s — both going via Waterloo and Aldwych — and the P4 to Brixton.

Honor Oak Park is in Zone 3 and an annual travelcard to Zone 1 costs £1,520.

Council

Lewisham council is Labour controlled. Band D council tax for 2017/2018 is £1,437.70.