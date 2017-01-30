Good schools, a much-loved park, a popular Sunday market and a quick commute into central London combine to make the south London suburb of Herne Hill a popular neighbourhood with families and young professionals alike.

On a sunny winter Sunday the area is full of couples and families walking their dogs, piling into the pubs for a roast and stocking up on food at the market for the week ahead.

Brockwell Park is popular with those dog walkers — and with sporty types who use the tennis courts and Brockwell Lido. Now open all year round, the lido also offers a fully equipped gym with a programme of exercise classes and a hydrotherapy centre.

But such cheery scenes haven’t quite eradicated the memory of the two floods that devastated the area in 2004, when houses along Dulwich Road were flooded, and in August 2013 when an 88 year-old water main burst in Half Moon Lane, in the main local shopping area, unleashing scenes of destruction. The resulting damage led to years of wrangles, both with Thames Water and insurers, and caused the permanent closure of three businesses.

It also closed the landmark Half Moon pub for almost four years — it’s only now due to reopen. Estate agent Douglas Bernard, from the local branch of Winkworth, recalls coming to work that day in August 2013 to find his premises flooded and a fire brigade boat ferrying people to safety.

Herne Hill is five miles from central London with Loughborough Junction and Camberwell to the north; East Dulwich and Dulwich to the east; Tulse Hill to the south and Brixton to the west. Bernard describes the neighbourhood as a hidden gem, combining the urban and the rural.

The property scene

Becoming built-up after the arrival of the railway in the 1860s, Herne Hill offers mainly Victorian, Edwardian and Twenties houses. Many are divided into flats, although currently there are slightly more houses than flats on the market.

What's new?

Pedder New Homes is selling two new four-bedroom houses in a terrace of four in Hinton Road at £920,000 each. Call 020 7738 6839. In nearby West Dulwich, One Housing Group is selling 99 Thurlow Park Road, a scheme of eight three-bedroom duplexes and a four-bedroom penthouse. They will be move-in ready in early March. Prices from £895,000. Call 0344 800 1635.

Renting

Bernard says Herne Hill is popular with young couples and sharers, and many of his landlords either work abroad or are based locally. “I have a couple of local landlords who have built up portfolios of five or six properties in the area.”

Staying power

Bernard says he sees a lot of people buying their first home in Herne Hill after renting in the area. The problem comes later when they want to trade up from a two-bedroom flat to a three-bedroom house where the gap can be as much as £400,000. “Even if they would like to stay, bridging this sort of gap forces families out to cheaper areas such as Forest Hill, Streatham and Sydenham,” he says.

Postcode

SE24 is the Herne Hill postcode.

Best roads

Stradella Road has large detached double-fronted Edwardian houses that are the most expensive in the area. Carver Road has Twenties double-fronted semi-detached houses which are also popular.

The houses in the Poets’ Roads conservation area — Chaucer, Spenser, Shakespeare and Milton Roads — are all Victorian but are built in different styles which gives these roads a certain charm. This area is home — appropriately — to the actor and former Shakespeare’s Globe artistic director Sir Mark Rylance, food critic Jay Rayner and pop singer Elly Jackson, aka La Roux.

Up and coming

The Sunray Estate off Red Post Hill was built between 1920 and 1922 on garden suburb principles under the Homes for Heroes initiative. The simple cottages are now mainly owner-occupied and are cheaper than surrounding homes. House prices also drop towards Loughborough Junction and Tulse Hill.

Travel

Herne Hill has trains to Victoria which take less than 10 minutes and Thameslink trains to Blackfriars in 14 minutes, to Farringdon in 20 minutes and St Pancras in 25 minutes. Nearby North Dulwich station has trains to London Bridge which take 17 minutes.



There are useful buses — the No 68 goes to Euston via Covent Garden and Holborn and the No 3 goes to Oxford Circus via Westminster and Piccadilly Circus. The numbers 3, 37, 196 and 322 all go to Brixton, where some commuters pick up the Victoria line Tube.



Herne Hill station is in Zone 2 and an annual travelcard costs £1,296. North Dulwich station is in Zone 3 and the annual travelcard is £1,520.

Council

Southwark is Labour controlled and Band D council tax for 2016/2017 in the borough is £1,206.38. Lambeth is also Labour controlled and Band D council tax for 2016/2017 £1,257.35.