For the film Notting Hill, in which humble bookseller William Thacker, played by Hugh Grant, meets, falls in love with and marries Hollywood star Anna Scott, played by Julia Roberts, Grant famously walks down Portobello Road against a background of the changing seasons.

The smash hit movie of 1999 was responsible for propelling this west London neighbourhood to global “superstardom”, says estate agent Arthur Lintell, from the Westbourne Grove branch of Knight Frank.

Lintell, who grew up in Notting Hill, says the area has long had a bohemian buzz.

Over 50 years it has transformed from an edgy area with densely packed social housing into a sought-after hotspot, its tall, stucco terraces now returned to family homes with front doors in Farrow & Ball colours — and price tags in the millions.

However, the trail of tourists rummaging among Portobello Road Market’s stalls has remained a constant.

Notting Hill’s renowned garden squares, almost uniquely, offer residents direct access without having to cross a road.

“There is something special about being able to open a door on to a private garden and let your children out to play,” says Lintell.

These days people are happy to pay prime central London prices for the privilege.

The recent death of black rights activist Darcus Howe was a reminder that Notting Hill has a more turbulent past than is suggested by the designer shops that now line Westbourne Grove.

Howe and others were charged in the Seventies with riot, affray and assault but after his acquittal he became a leading light in the development of the Notting Hill Carnival, helping build it into Europe’s largest street party.

An annual celebration of British West Indian culture, with two days of parades, dancing and drinking, the carnival splits opinion.

“Some residents lock up their homes and leave town while others join in,” says Arthur Lintell.

Notting Hill is four miles west of central London with North Kensington to the north; Bayswater to the east; Kensington to the south and Holland Park to the west. It’s popular with well-heeled buyers including many entrepreneurs, from the US and Europe as well as from the UK.

Many of the larger houses in the area have now been converted into flats (Daniel Lynch)

The Property Scene

Notting Hill is remarkable for its large stucco terraces facing garden squares. The entry price for a whole house in one of the garden squares is now about £5.5 million.

Many of the larger houses have been converted into flats, with one-bedroom garden square flats starting at about £900,000 and two-bedroom flats in the region of £1.5 million.

What's new?

Portobello Square is the redevelopment of the Wornington Green estate by housing association Catalyst at the Golborne Road, or northern, end of Portobello Road. Starting out in 2011, two out of three phases have now been built and only one three-bedroom mews house remains. In Bonchurch Road, it is on the market at £1.85 million, contact Hamptons on 020 3451 1544.

Alchemi Group’s 7-12 Leinster Square scheme is the conversion of six large terrace houses into six lateral flats and five townhouses. One three-bedroom, three-bathroom flat remains, priced £3.95 million. Call Hamptons on 020 3451 1544. Visit leinstersquarew2.com.

Boutique scheme 27 Linden Gardens is the development of a Victorian townhouse into four two- and three-bedroom flats, priced from £2.5 million. Call Fruition Properties on 020 3828 0116.

Another Fruition Properties scheme, 94 Westbourne Park Villas is the conversion of a former Buddhist centre into two spacious two- and three-bedroom duplex apartments, with prices starting at £2,275,000 (as before).

Elizabeth Holder, lettings manager at Knight Frank, says that anything with access to one of the communal gardens rents at a premium. “Around a quarter of our tenants work in finance and we are now entering our busy period with families looking for homes near the schools they have chosen for their children,” she adds.

“Most of our landlords are accidental, either because they are working abroad or, more recently, because they haven’t been able to sell their homes.”

Staying power

Knight Frank estate agent Arthur Lintell says there are many longstanding Notting Hill families and they’re always reluctant to move away from the area they love. “A lot of our sellers are downsizing.”

Postcode

W11 is the desirable Notting Hill postcode but the area spills into W10, the North Kensington postcode north of Westway, and on its eastern boundary it runs into W2, the Paddington postcode.

Best roads

Any of the communal gardens and in particular Ladbroke Square, Kensington Park Road, Lansdowne Road; Clarendon Road, Elgin Crescent, Stanley Crescent and Blenheim Crescent.

Up and coming

Arthur Lintell tips the Golborne Road area of North Kensington which has new shops and cafés opening to add to the mix of long-established Portuguese and Moroccan cafés. Portobello Court is a Fifties council development on the corner of Westbourne Grove and Portobello Road where “right-to-buy” flats become available from time-to-time.

Transport

Sitting west of central London, Notting Hill offers easy access to Heathrow airport and the M4 and M40 motorways. It is also well-served by the Tube network — Notting Hill Gate and Holland Park stations are on the Central line, with trains to Bank. Latimer Road, Ladbroke Grove and Westbourne Park are on the Hammersmith & City and Circle lines with trains to Moorgate.

All stations are in Zone 2, except Notting Hill Gate which is in Zone 1. An annual travelcard to Zone 1 costs £1,296.

Useful commuter buses are the No 7 to Oxford Circus; the No 23 to Liverpool Street via Oxford Street; the No 52 to Victoria and the No 452 to Vauxhall via Sloane Square.