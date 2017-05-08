More than 15 years have passed since London’s Turkish and Kurdish communities would regularly come to blows along Green Lanes in Harringay, north London.

These days the 19 streets in the “Harringay Ladder” west of Green Lanes — so called because they form a neat ladder pattern — are full of young families who shop in the well-stocked Turkish supermarkets, go out for pide rather than pizza, or hang out at one of the new independent coffee shops that have sprung up along the street over the last five years.

Estate agent Elan Silver, from the local Winkworth branch, points to the strong sense of community. One example is StART, the St Ann’s Redevelopment Trust, a community land trust trying to buy the St Ann’s Hospital site in St Ann’s Road to provide what it calls “truly affordable” homes for locals, instead of a planned private scheme that offers 14 per cent affordable.

After raising £25,000 through crowdfunding, StART has come up with a masterplan for a development that, as well as bringing homes, would promote health and wellbeing in a green neighbourhood. It is working with regeneration specialist igloo, and is backed by local Labour MPs David Lammy and Catherine West.

Before the open fields of Harringay were built over in the years between 1880 and 1900, it was a well-known leisure destination for Londoners escaping the smoke.

Hornsey Wood House became a popular tea garden presided over by two elderly sisters, Mrs Lloyd and Mrs Collier, and a later incarnation, the Hornsey Wood Tavern, provided cricket, rabbit and pigeon shooting, skittles and even cock fighting.

The tavern was pulled down in 1866 and the land absorbed into Finsbury Park.

Harringay has roads of fine two-, three- and four-bedroom late-Victorian terrace houses, many of them converted into flats (Daniel Lynch)

Harringay, in the borough of Haringey — pronounced the same of course, despite the different spelling — is six miles almost due north from central London with Wood Green to the north, South Tottenham to the east, Manor House and Finsbury Park to the south and Stroud Green and Crouch End to the west. Winkworth’s Elan Silver says it is a flourishing community.

“I’ve been selling homes here for 10 years and the area’s previous history is no longer an issue,” he adds.

The property scene

Harringay has roads of fine two-, three- and four-bedroom late-Victorian terrace houses, many of them converted into flats.

Winkworth’s agent Elan Silver says many of the smaller houses are now being extended into their lofts and side returns.

House prices range from £649,000 for a three-bedroom property in Harringay Road in need of renovation, to £1.15 million for a seven-bedroom house in Duckett Road. Two-bedroom period conversion flats range from £430,000 to £530,000.

What's new?

Fairview New Homes has plans to build Altitude, a scheme of 174 one-, two- and three-bedroom flats in two blocks on a former steel storage site in Hampden Road overlooking the New River, close to Hornsey station.

The development will have 55 affordable units, of which 32 will be for shared ownership. There will also be a shop and a playground, and the first residents are expected to move in next year. Call 020 8003 4566.

Housing association Sanctuary Homes launches 94 shared-ownership flats this month in The Quadrangle at St James’s Smithfield Square scheme off Hornsey High Street.

Prices start at £107,500 for a 25 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat and £132,500 for 25 per cent of a two-bedroom home. The first residents will move in later this year. Call 020 8826 1643.

Renting

Harringay renters are mainly young professional sharers or young families.

Staying power

Better schools are keeping families in Harringay, with lots of couples trading up from the flat they bought locally as first-time buyers to a larger apartment or a house.

Postcodes

The southern roads in the Harringay Ladder are in N4, the Finsbury Park postcode, while the northern roads in the Ladder are in N8, the Hornsey postcode. North of St Ann’s Road, N15 applies, which is the South Tottenham postcode.

Best roads

Any of the roads in the Harringay Ladder and the “Gardens” roads on the western side of Green Lanes, south of St Ann’s Road, such as Kimberley Gardens, Chesterfield Gardens, Roseberry Gardens; Rutland Gardens and Stanhope Gardens.

Up and coming

There are smaller Victorian terrace houses in the St Ann’s conservation area around Chestnuts Park.

Travel

Manor House and Turnpike Lane Tube stations are on the Piccadilly line with trains to the West End. Hornsey and Harringay train stations have services to Moorgate, in 19 and 17 minutes respectively, while Harringay Green Lanes railway station is on the recently reopened Gospel Oak to Barking line. All stations, with the exception of Manor House, are in Zone 3, with an annual travelcard to Zone 1 costing £1,520. Manor House is in Zone 2, and the travelcard is £1,296.

A number of useful commuter buses run down Green Lanes. The No 29 goes to Trafalgar Square via Camden Town and Tottenham Court Road; the No 141 goes to London Bridge via Old Street and Bank, and the No 341 goes to County Hall via Islington and Chancery Lane.

Council

Haringey council is Labour controlled. Band D council tax for 2017/2018 is £1,524.27.