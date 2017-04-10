Shepherd’s Bush and nearby White City are at the centre of an £8 billion regeneration that will see the already massively popular Westfield London shopping centre expanded with a new John Lewis flagship department store, plus 70 new shops and restaurants and more than 1,500 new homes at the White City Living development.



On the other side of Wood Lane, the iconic former BBC Television Centre with its famous Sixties circular “doughnut” building is part of a large-scale regeneration project by developer Stanhope.



It will bring 950 flats, offices, restaurants and bars, a Soho House-run hotel and a private members club with a rooftop swimming pool.



Imperial College is establishing a new 25-acre research and innovation centre, and more recently the Royal College of Art has announced that it will be opening a new campus at White City Place, a new business park in South Africa Road that has also attracted Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, the online fashion retailer, as its newest tenant.



Five miles west of central London, Shepherd’s Bush, once thought to be the resting place for shepherds on their way to Smithfield, is now solidly suburban, sandwiched between the much wealthier districts of Holland Park and Notting Hill to the east, Hammersmith to the south and Chiswick to the west.



As estate agent Natalie Sims from Savills says, it is the place where flat owners, reluctant to leave London, come to find a family house.

It is primarily residential in character, with rows of Victorian terraces, though it does have an arty, edgy vibe.



Contributing to the mix are the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, a top music venue; the Bush Theatre, which pioneers new writing; Bush Hall, a small, intimate concert venue where many famous names in contemporary music started out, and the London College of Fashion in Lime Grove.



Pop megastar Rihanna uses modest Caribbean takeaway, Ochi, in Uxbridge Road for her favourite chicken curry and rice whenever she is on tour in the UK.

The property scene in Shepherds Bush is evolving (Daniel Lynch)

The property scene

What's new?

There will be 950 new homes, including 142 affordable, at Television Centre, Stanhope’s redevelopment of the former headquarters of BBC TV including the conversion of the famous circular “doughnut” building.

The most recent release of 48 one-, two- and three-bedroom flats in the new semi-circular building — overlooking Hammersmith Park and designed by architects AHMM to wrap around the doughnut — went on sale in February with prices starting at £750,000, for completion next summer.

There are still a few “Helios” flats left in the converted round building, priced from £750,000 for one-bedroom homes, £950,000 for two bedrooms, and three-bedroom flats at £1.4 million.

The most expensive penthouse is priced £7 million. Visit televisioncentre.com for more. White City Living in Wood Lane is a St James development of 1,400 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in five acres of open space behind Westfield London shopping mall.

Designed by architects Patel Taylor, it will be launching this summer. Call 020 3797 4139.

Townhouse Mews is a scheme of 12 mews houses on the site of the former Townhouse recording studios where Elton John cut the Diana, Princess of Wales tribute version of his hit single, Candle in the Wind.

A five-bedroom semi-detached house is for sale for £1.95 million and a four-bedroom triplex for £2.4 million. Call 020 3723 2836.

Affordable homes

Hammersmith & Fulham council will sell affordable flats at Television Centre at a percentage of the market price, possibly as low as 20 per cent, to first-time buyers on its Home Buy waiting list. They must live or work in the borough and earn less than £90,000. See lbhf.gov.uk/homebuy

Renting

Monika Scott, lettings manager at Savills, says her tenants are mainly singles, sharers or couples working in the City; for Hammersmith-based international companies such as L’Oréal or Disney, or at one of the companies based along the easily accessible M4/A40 corridor.

Many of her landlords are families moving out of London — often back to the place where they grew up — but who want to keep an investment in the capital’s property market.

Staying power

Good state and private schools make Shepherd’s Bush a good place to raise a family.

Postcode

W12 is the Shepherd’s Bush postcode.

Best roads

In the Ravenscourt & Starch Green conservation area, Ashchurch Grove and Ashchurch Park Villas have lovely semi-detached bow-fronted Victorian houses with attractive roof parapets mirrored in the front garden walls; Rylett Road and Rylett Crescent have Victorian double-fronted detached houses and semis.

The small Victorian terrace houses in Arminger Road and Ingersoll Road are becoming increasingly popular. Boscombe Road has three-storey bow-fronted semi-detached houses and a strong sense of community.

Up and coming

The Wormholt Estate is south of the A40 and east of Old Oak Road. Designed by the London County Council and influenced by the garden suburb movement, the estate was built between 1912 and 1928.

The simply designed red-brick houses and flats remain relatively affordable and the streets are quaintly named after flowers such as Foxglove, Lilac, Hemlock and Daffodil.

Travel

Shepherd's Bush is well connected to the M3, M4, A40 and M40 out of west London. All stations are in Zone 2; an annual railcard to Zone 1 is £1,296.

Shepherd’s Bush and White City are on the Central line Tube; Goldhawk Road and Shepherd’s Bush Market are on the Hammersmith & City line, as is Wood Lane (also Circle).

Shepherd’s Bush is on the Overground, too, with trains to Clapham Junction and Willesden Junction, plus London Midland trains to Watford Junction.

Council

Hammersmith & Fulham council is Labour controlled; Band D council tax for 2017/2018 is £1,007.83.