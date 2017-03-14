EalingThe facts

  • 1/7 Add a vibrant splash

    Two chairs — flea market finds that Ahern upcycled with Tom Dixon's Bute wool in cobalt blue — add a vibrant splash to the palette of earth tones, echoing her colour philosophy of accenting a space with off-radar hues.

    Clive Nichols

  • 2/7 Don't be afraid of black

    The first-floor double reception room is used as a workspace, where not just the walls are matte black, but the cornicing, the two fireplaces and the ceiling as well.

    Clive Nichols

  • 3/7 Welcome to the dark side

    "Once you've converted to the dark side, it's impossible to go back," says Abigail Ahern. If you doubt that deep, moody colours are the way forward for London homes short on space, take a look at Ahern's Dalston residence...

    Clive Nichols

  • 4/7 Indulge in texture

    Ahern believes if you keep to a reduced and muted colour palette, you need never worry about mixing different styles, because they all work together. It also allows you to indulge in texture. "You can never overdose on texture the way you can with colour and pattern," she says.

    Clive Nichols

  • 5/7 Supersize me

    In every room there is a vast chandelier. In the main bedroom it's a stunning South African artwork comprising beads of dried, rolled mud.

    Clive Nichols

  • 6/7 open spaces, individual areas

    At ground level, the kitchen, dining and living areas form one large, open space, tricked out in a screed floor and walls of slate grey.

    Clive Nichols

  • 7/7 Create magic

    "Rooms that are perfectly proportioned read like a big yawn, whereas if you have the odd thing that distorts the whole perspective, it looks quite magical, like Alice in Wonderland," says Ahern.

    Clive Nichols

Average costs: buying and renting

  • 2 Flat £500K or £500 a month
  • 2 House £500000 or £500 a month

Nearest stations

Ealing Broadway

Zone 3

Ealing (/ˈlɪŋ/) is a major suburban district of west London, England and the administrative centre of the London Borough of Ealing. It is one of the major metropolitan centres identified in the London Plan.[2] It was historically a rural village in the county of Middlesex and formed an ancient parish.[3] Improvement in communications with London, culminating with the opening of the railway station in 1838, shifted the local economy to market garden supply and eventually to suburban development.

As part of the growth of London in the 20th century, Ealing significantly expanded and increased in population, becoming a municipal borough in 1901 and has formed part of Greater London since 1965. It now forms a significant commercial and retail centre with a developed night time economy. Ealing has the characteristics of both suburban and inner-city developments. Ealing's town centre is often colloquial with Ealing Broadway, the name of both a rail interchange & a shopping centre.

Most of Ealing, including the commercial district, South Ealing, Ealing Common, Montpelier, Pitshanger and most of Hanger Hill fall under the W5 postcode. Areas to the north-west of the town centre such as Argyle Road and West Ealing fall under W13 instead. A small section north-east of the town centre, near Hanger Hill, falls under the NW10 postcode area. The population of Ealing (not including Hanwell and Northfields), comprising the Ealing Broadway, Ealing Common, Cleveland, Walpole and

Hanger Hill wards, was 71,492 in the 2011 census. The area of Hanwell is strongly associated with Ealing; however, it is a separate district with its own postcode. Northfields on the other hand, despite sharing postcodes with Ealing is generally considered to be a separate area in its own right.

