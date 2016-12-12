Best-known in decades past for strip joints, sex shops and smoke-filled pubs, Soho has largely reinvented itself as a place where media types and City slickers want to live.



The remodelling began with the arrival of the Groucho private members club, beloved of the media, in 1985 in Dean Street. A decade later came Manhattan Loft Corporation’s ground-breaking Soho Lofts homes in Wardour Street, and the first Soho House private members club, in Greek Street.



Today, the imminent arrival of Crossrail marks the dawn of another new era in Soho. The redevelopment of Tottenham Court Road Tube station to accommodate the Elizabeth line includes a new entrance and ticket office at the junction of Oxford Street and Dean Street.



The station will be one of London’s busiest with more than 200,000 passengers a day, many disembarking for the streets of Soho.



Crossrail has unleashed a development boom in this corner of the neighbourhood. Once the service from Abbey Wood to Paddington is up and running in two years’ time, Derwent London will start building above the station at 1 Oxford Street.



It has permission for a new office block with ground-level shops, and a new 350-seat theatre in place of the old London Astoria.



Soho was best known for it's strip joints, sex shops and smoke-filled pubs but onw it has had a makeover (Daniel Lynch)

Down the street in Charing Cross Road, Soho Estates, the property company started by the late porn baron Paul Raymond, has planning permission for Ilona Rose House, a 300,000sq ft redevelopment of the old Foyles bookshop site with new shops, restaurants, high-end offices and improved public realm.



In Walker’s Court, work is under way on a replacement for the Boulevard Theatre, home to the Comedy Store where Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Alexei Sayle and Ade Edmondson cut their teeth.



New street food stalls have arrived in Berwick Street and building has begun on 90-104 Berwick Street, a joint venture between the council and developer PMB Holdings, to include improved shop fronts, a new hotel, 16 flats, and new roof terraces for residents of council-owned tower block Kemp House.



Soho covers no more than a square mile south of Fitzrovia, west of Covent Garden, north of Chinatown and east of Mayfair, but history oozes from this central London district’s every pore.



Blue plaques commemorate famous residents in many streets: the painter Canaletto in Beak Street, poet Shelley in Poland Street, furniture designer Thomas Sheraton in Wardour Street, Karl Marx in Dean Street and TV pioneer John Logie Baird in Frith Street.



Estate agent Laurence Glynne, of LDG, says a certain edginess still remains, and attracts buyers to Soho, though he adds: “It has become quite boutique-y in places. There is part of me that regrets the passing of the old Soho.”



Property scene

There’s just a small residential market in Soho, with a mix of fine early Georgian houses, converted flats above shops, loft-style warehouse conversions and new-build flats.



The most expensive home currently for sale is a £13.95 million five-bedroom duplex flat in The Saint Martins Lofts in Charing Cross Road, the art school conversion that has also provided new premises with a café for Foyles bookshop.



What's new?

The Sherwood by Thailand-based Polaris, on the corner of Sherwood Street and Brewer Street, is a former YMCA base being converted into 48 flats including seven penthouses.



By architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris and due to be ready by late summer next year, prices range from £1.3 million for a one-bedroom flat to £6 million for a three-bedroom duplex penthouse. Visit thesherwoodlondon.com. Call JLL on 020 7087 5111 or CBRE on 020 7420 3050.



Soho Thirteen in Ingestre Place, by Barratt, has 13 flats with private terraces and underground parking. Four remain, from £3.75 million. (sohothirteen.com; 020 3858 2642).



Renting

Soho is the centre of the country’s film production and post-production industries, so many renters are top professionals working in the movie industry. The district is also popular with young professionals and sharers working in the City, who like to live close to the busy nightlife.



Staying power

There is a low turnover of homes in Soho — people hang on to their homes.



Postcode

Soho is in the coveted W1 central postcode.



Best roads

Meard Street has a fine terrace of Georgian houses.



Up and coming

Local agent Laurence Glynne suggests looking near the new Dean Street exit from Tottenham Court Road station. “That corner of Soho has always been cheaper but the coming of Crossrail will change that.”





Travel

Well-conected now, Soho’s transport links will be even better when Crossrail is complete. There’s a Tube station at each of Soho’s four corners: Oxford Street (Bakerloo, Central and Victoria lines); Tottenham Court Road (Central and Northern lines); Leicester Square (Northern and Piccadilly lines) and Piccadilly Circus (Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines).



Council

Westminster council is Conservative controlled. Band D council tax for 2016/2017 is £668.81.



The final stage of Crossrail in December 2019 will bring Elizabeth line trains from Tottenham Court Road to Heathrow Terminal 4 in 36 minutes. All stations are in Zone 1 and an annual travelcard costs £1,296.