The grand stucco buildings and garden squares found in Pimlico rival those of its neighbour, Belgravia. But this Zone 1 district is also home to Dolphin Square, built in 1937, which was billed back then as the largest self-contained block of flats in Europe.

Over the decades Dolphin Square has been home to top lawyers and MPs, and it remains so today.

Pimlico is also on the home seekers’ radar for its award-winning and well-maintained council estates, where “right-to-buy” flats are a bargain for the area.

The neighbourhood was laid out as the southern extension of Belgravia in the first half of the 19th century by the master builder Thomas Cubitt, whose statue stands on the corner of St George’s Drive and Denbigh Street.

The arrival of the railway in 1860 marooned Pimlico’s fine squares and terraces on the wrong side of the tracks, cutting it off forever from wealthier Belgravia.

Estate agent Robert Oatley, from the local branch of Knight Frank, says flats in one of Pimlico’s garden squares, or houses in the so-called “Pimlico Grid” of streets between St George’s Drive and Sutherland Street, are popular with buyers who love the classical architecture but can’t afford Belgravia prices.

“Many of our buyers have homes outside London and buy a weekday pied-à-terre in Pimlico,” adds Oatley. “Once here, people love the villagey feel and realise how central and convenient it is. We also get a lot of French and Italian buyers who like apartment living.” Churchill Gardens occupies a large site between Lupus Street and the Thames and was designed by architects Powell & Moya, who went on to create other mid-century classics such as the Chichester Festival Theatre and various Oxford college buildings.

Developed between 1946 and 1962, Churchill Gardens has 1,600 flats in 32 blocks and right-to-buy flats are some of the best value in Zone 1, with one-bedroom homes from about £450,000; two-bedroom flats at £540,000 and three-bedroom flats at £600,000.

Award-winning Lillington Gardens Estate, between Vauxhall Bridge Road and Tachbrook Street, was designed in the Sixties by architects Darbourne and Darke. With its dark red brick and cascading balconies, it remains popular and again, right-to-buy flats here are a Zone 1 bargain.

Only a mile away from Trafalgar Square, Pimlico has Belgravia to the north; Westminster to the east; the River Thames to the south and Chelsea to the west.

You'll find grand white stucco terrace houses and garden squares alongside much cheaper right-to-buy flats in a number of well-maintained estates of social housing (Daniel Lynch)

The property scene

The choice in Pimlico is from grand white stucco terrace houses and garden squares, similarly classical but smaller houses in the Pimlico Grid, and much cheaper right-to-buy flats in a number of well-maintained estates of social housing.

Knight Frank’s Robert Oatley says that if you take price per square foot, the most expensive homes in Pimlico are first-floor flats with access to the two best garden squares — Eccleston Square and Warwick Square. Prices here for a flat in immaculate condition are between £1,850 and £1,900 a square foot.

A house in the Pimlico Grid streets will be about £1,450 a square foot and a three-bedroom apartment at Lillington Gardens Estate, one of the popular estates of social housing, costs about £850 per square foot.

What's new?

Ebury Place in Sutherland Street is a development of 47 one-, two- and three-bedroom flats that come with underground parking in a 10-storey block on an island site shared with Sir Simon Milton Westminster University Technical College. Prices start at £799,000 for a one-bedroom flat. Visit eburyplace.com or call Taylor Wimpey on 020 3319 3514.

Riverwalk, on the corner of Millbank and Vauxhall Bridge, is a curvaceous block of 116 one-, two- and three-bedroom riverside flats from developer Ronson Capital Partners.

Designed by Stanton Williams Architects, the curves represent the bends in the Thames. Now 80 per cent sold, prices of the remaining flats, which are ready to move into, start at £799,000 and the penthouse is priced £25 million. Visit riverwalk.co.uk or call 020 7828 3007.

In nearby Millbank, 67 Tufton Street is the conversion of a former post office building into 19 flats and three duplex penthouses. Two-bedroom move-in ready flats start at £1.75 million. Call Hamptons on 020 3451 1544. Ashburnham Mews off Regency Street is a new-build development from Thornsett of 11 apartments. Two-bedroom homes start at £985,000. Call Hamptons (as before).

In conjunction with local charity Dolphin Living, Westminster council runs Westminster Home Ownership Accelerator. Launched last summer, it offers 50 households the chance to earn a deposit of between £21,800 and £54,500 to buy a home in Greater London after spending three years renting in Westminster at an intermediate rent.

Renting

Emma Vincent, lettings manager at the local branch of Knight Frank, says Pimlico attracts a wide range of tenants, from students at the Chelsea College of Arts in Millbank, to embassy families, to downsizers who are selling but want to keep a connection with the area.

Landlords are a mix that includes professionals with a portfolio of properties and accidental landlords who never expected to keep their home as a rental investment when they moved. Rental yields are about three per cent, rising to five per cent for a flat in Churchill Gardens or Lillington Gardens.

Staying power

Estate agent Robert Oatley of Knight Frank says there are many long-standing Pimlico families who would never live anywhere else in London, even if their main home is elsewhere.

Postcode

Pimlico, the area between Victoria station, Vauxhall Bridge Road, the river and Chelsea Bridge Road is covered by the SW1V postcode. Where it merges with Belgravia and Chelsea in the area around Pimlico Road it becomes SW1W.

Best roads

Eccleston Square and Warwick Square.

Up and coming

The estates of social housing — Churchill Gardens and Lillington Gardens — offer value for money in Zone 1. The Millbank Estate behind Tate Britain is a fine Arts & Crafts estate, one of the very first estates of social housing, where many of the flats are now owner-occupied.

Travel

Within walking and cycling distance - or a short bus ride - of Chelsea, Westminster and the West End, Pimlico is also served by three Zone 1 Tube stations: Pimlico on the Victoria line; Victoria (District, Circle and Victoria lines) and Sloane Square (District and Circle lines). An annual Zone 1 travelcard is £1,296.