Question: I live with my dog in the garden flat I bought 18 months ago. The building consists of two terrace houses converted into six flats. There is another garden flat opposite me. When I moved in I got the consent of the landlord for my dog to live here but I have a feeling my neighbour in the other garden flat may have complained about my pet, as I’ve just received a letter from the landlord saying I can no longer keep the dog here as it is causing a nuisance. Surely once consent is given it cannot be taken away? This is a terrible situation.

Answer: Look at the terms of your lease to see what the covenants say regarding keeping pets.

Some leases stipulate that dogs are allowed with the prior written consent of the landlord, although others entirely prohibit keeping dogs in a flat.

Sometimes a lease will state that although a dog may be kept with the landlord’s prior written consent, that consent may be revoked at any time.

Your lease will include covenants about nuisance and will provide that you must not cause a nuisance or allow a nuisance to emanate from your flat.

Though you obtained written consent at the outset, if your dog has been making a noise or causing a nuisance, your neighbour might have asked your landlord to take action.

Generally a landlord has power under the terms of a lease to enforce covenants and revoke any consent.

Reply to your landlord, talk to your neighbour, try to manage the situation and hope they relent.